Metis Price Reaches $12.87 on Exchanges (METIS)

Metis (CURRENCY:METIS) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 26th. During the last week, Metis has traded up 170.7% against the US dollar. Metis has a total market capitalization of $8.99 million and $1.59 million worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metis coin can now be purchased for $12.87 or 0.00027558 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00051761 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002958 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00013888 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00052670 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $346.14 or 0.00741152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.52 or 0.00097457 BTC.

Metis Profile

METIS is a coin. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 4,930,001 coins and its circulating supply is 698,411 coins. The official message board for Metis is metisofficial.medium.com . Metis’ official Twitter account is @Official_Metis and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metis is wemetis.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated. Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses. “

Buying and Selling Metis

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metis using one of the exchanges listed above.

