Metronome Trading 5.2% Lower Over Last Week (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 26th. Over the last week, Metronome has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.11 or 0.00008709 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metronome has a market cap of $49.51 million and $84,182.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00051533 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.66 or 0.00122225 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.73 or 0.00154149 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003491 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,155.42 or 0.99950083 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $482.93 or 0.01023615 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,147.85 or 0.06672150 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,335,539 coins and its circulating supply is 12,049,165 coins. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

