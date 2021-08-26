Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.0% from the July 29th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OUKPY stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,200. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.66. Metso Outotec Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84.

Get Metso Outotec Oyj alerts:

OUKPY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Monday, June 7th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from €10.50 ($12.35) to €11.00 ($12.94) in a report on Thursday, August 12th. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Metso Outotec Oyj manufactures and supplies equipment for the mining industry. It is a supplier of sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals segments.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.