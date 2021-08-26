Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,376 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International accounts for about 4.1% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $36,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTD. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 223.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,038,000 after buying an additional 47,842 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 468,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $541,412,000 after buying an additional 39,863 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,572,000 after buying an additional 34,596 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 162,693 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $188,023,000 after buying an additional 28,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,430,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,652,985,000 after buying an additional 27,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTD traded down $8.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,551.80. The company had a trading volume of 637 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,458.26. The stock has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.00. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $926.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1,563.38.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,486.18, for a total value of $1,857,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,513.88, for a total transaction of $187,721.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,096 shares of company stock valued at $50,014,662. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MTD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,195.71.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

