MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Holdings Lifted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 219,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,000 after acquiring an additional 17,747 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,590,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,825,000 after acquiring an additional 94,288 shares during the period. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 59.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $713,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $880,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,888,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,850 shares of company stock worth $2,260,450. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MGM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.15.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $42.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.16. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $19.55 and a twelve month high of $45.34.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.52) EPS. Research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

