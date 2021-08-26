Micah Heavener Sells 20,000 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) insider Micah Heavener sold 20,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $296,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SOFI traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $14.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,663,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,620,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 17.29 and a current ratio of 17.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.66. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.26.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.41). Equities research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 2.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SOFI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

