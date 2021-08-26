Michael J. Koss Sells 16,500 Shares of Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Stock

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) CEO Michael J. Koss sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $325,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Koss stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 712,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,533. Koss Co. has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $127.45. The company has a market capitalization of $153.88 million, a PE ratio of 295.72 and a beta of -2.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.76.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Koss from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.
Koss Company Profile
Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1971 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.
Recommended Story: LIBOR
Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.