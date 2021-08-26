Michael J. Koss Sells 16,500 Shares of Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Stock

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) CEO Michael J. Koss sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $325,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Koss stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 712,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,533. Koss Co. has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $127.45. The company has a market capitalization of $153.88 million, a PE ratio of 295.72 and a beta of -2.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.76.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Koss from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Koss by 5,557.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 546,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,690,000 after buying an additional 536,867 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Koss by 248.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 117,089 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Koss by 140.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 32,855 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Koss during the first quarter valued at $999,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Koss by 21.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Koss Company Profile

Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1971 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

