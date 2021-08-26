Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MFGP shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Micro Focus International during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 757.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 6,821 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

MFGP opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.00. Micro Focus International has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $8.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.50.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.088 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.4%. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.09%.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

