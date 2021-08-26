Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,015,922 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,761,997 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 3.8% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.32% of Microsoft worth $6,505,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.39.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $302.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.33. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $305.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

