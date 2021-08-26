Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,246 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 3.2% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $302.01 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $305.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $282.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.39.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

