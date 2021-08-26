MiL.k 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $40.84 Million (MLK)

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One MiL.k coin can now be bought for about $1.15 or 0.00002439 BTC on exchanges. MiL.k has a total market capitalization of $90.17 million and approximately $40.84 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MiL.k has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MiL.k

MiL.k’s genesis date was February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog . MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io . MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

MiL.k Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MiL.k should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MiL.k using one of the exchanges listed above.

