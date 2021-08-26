Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Buys 7,596 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 69,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $70,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 161.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 47,216 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 4.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 246,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares during the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “average” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.80.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Chazen bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OXY opened at $24.46 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.58. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.76) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -1.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.