Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Buys New Stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in ViacomCBS by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 8.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in ViacomCBS by 35.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in ViacomCBS by 0.7% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in ViacomCBS by 63.3% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $40.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.43. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.99 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. Analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VIAC. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.96.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

