Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Cuts Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lowered its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,056 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in NRG Energy by 133.9% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the second quarter worth $3,510,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in NRG Energy by 17.7% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 39,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NRG Energy by 40.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 819,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,018,000 after purchasing an additional 234,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in NRG Energy by 14.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NRG. Seaport Global Securities boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

In other news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $533,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,799.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NRG Energy stock opened at $45.60 on Thursday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $45.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.87.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 134.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 54.17%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

