Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Increases Stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 528.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,076 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,448 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.10% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $5,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 361.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 582 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.55.

NEP stock opened at $79.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $88.29.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($1.54). The company had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.19 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 26.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -327.16%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

