Mina (MINA) Price Hits $2.72 on Top Exchanges

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. In the last seven days, Mina has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. Mina has a total market cap of $550.25 million and approximately $63.35 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can now be purchased for about $2.72 or 0.00005747 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00052254 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.96 or 0.00120301 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.55 or 0.00153241 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,444.78 or 1.00213375 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.25 or 0.01024958 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,151.10 or 0.06655791 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 202,241,467 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

