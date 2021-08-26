MinebeaMitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Trading Down 0.5%

MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY)’s stock price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $50.75 and last traded at $50.75. Approximately 1,217 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

MinebeaMitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter. MinebeaMitsumi had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 4.75%.

Minebea Mitsumi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of high precision ball bearings and components for IT (Information Technology), telecommunications, aerospace, automotive, and home appliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Machined Components, Electronic Devices and Components, Mitsumi Electric Products, and Others.

