Minter Network Trading 9.2% Lower This Week (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. During the last week, Minter Network has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $16.30 million and $16,125.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Minter Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00050898 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00057451 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.87 or 0.00121084 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00092216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.44 or 0.00154246 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003477 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00009468 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,641,009,038 coins and its circulating supply is 4,435,799,471 coins. Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Minter Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.