Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Trading 5% Higher

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $166.15 and last traded at $163.63. 9,083 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 316,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.88.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.73.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.20.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83). Equities research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $6,618,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,714 shares in the company, valued at $25,268,058.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 84.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

