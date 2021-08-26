Mirrored Netflix Market Cap Tops $25.87 Million (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Mirrored Netflix coin can now be bought for $560.83 or 0.01195149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Netflix has a total market capitalization of $25.87 million and approximately $123,689.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00051328 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.20 or 0.00121900 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.00 or 0.00155573 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003482 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,938.43 or 1.00026718 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $482.86 or 0.01028981 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,025.31 or 0.06446993 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Coin Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 46,136 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using U.S. dollars.

