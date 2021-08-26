Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $35,088.00

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be bought for about $47.91 or 0.00102121 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market cap of $23.81 million and approximately $35,088.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirrored United States Oil Fund alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00051633 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.28 or 0.00124211 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.06 or 0.00155706 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003508 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,738.36 or 0.99614421 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.59 or 0.01032823 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,022.58 or 0.06442094 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 496,978 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.