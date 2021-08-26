Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) CEO John Lo-Minn Lai Sells 573,388 Shares

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 573,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $11,135,194.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

John Lo-Minn Lai also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

On Tuesday, June 29th, John Lo-Minn Lai sold 2,173,876 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $32,608,140.00.

Shares of NYSE:MCW traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.74. 1,640,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,590. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $24.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.88.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $197.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth $4,947,156,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth $209,186,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at about $118,292,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at about $104,419,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at about $76,493,000. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.