Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Insider Sells $1,190,834.40 in Stock

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 61,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $1,190,834.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 294,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,861.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

MCW traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,640,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,590. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.88. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $24.49.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $197.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,947,156,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,186,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,292,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,419,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCW. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mister Car Wash from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mister Car Wash has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.63.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.