Mithril Price Tops $0.0537 (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 26th. Mithril has a market cap of $53.67 million and approximately $13.06 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mithril coin can currently be bought for about $0.0537 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mithril has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mithril alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00012474 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $213.03 or 0.00457180 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001040 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000775 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.