Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.4% from the July 29th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:MITFY remained flat at $$3.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.75. Mitie Group has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $4.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitie Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Mitie Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of facilities management and professional services. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services, Business Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes and Waste. The company was founded by Ian Reginald Stewart and David Malcolm Telling in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

