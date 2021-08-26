Mizuho Boosts Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $340.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snowflake has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.08.

SNOW stock opened at $283.76 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $184.71 and a 1-year high of $429.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.63. The company has a market capitalization of $84.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.67.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 12,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,068,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.34, for a total value of $3,605,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 151,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,496,109.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 913,649 shares of company stock valued at $233,636,373 over the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $635,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,522,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

