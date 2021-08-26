Mizuho Increases WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Price Target to $95.00

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) had its price target increased by analysts at Mizuho from $94.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Shares of WEC opened at $94.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.49. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $106.85. The company has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.19.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

