Mizuho Increases WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Price Target to $95.00

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) had its price target increased by analysts at Mizuho from $94.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.36% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.
Shares of WEC opened at $94.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.49. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $106.85. The company has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.19.
In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.
WEC Energy Group Company Profile
WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.
