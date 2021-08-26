MLG OZ Ltd Declares Final Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:MLG)

MLG OZ Ltd (ASX:MLG) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0171 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

