MMOCoin Price Hits $0.0072 on Exchanges (MMO)

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded up 14% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 26th. MMOCoin has a total market cap of $490,915.67 and approximately $47.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MMOCoin has traded up 20.2% against the US dollar. One MMOCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MMOCoin

MMO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. MMOCoin’s official website is mmocoin.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

MMOCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MMOCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MMOCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

