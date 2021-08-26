MobileGo Hits 1-Day Volume of $70,049.00 (MGO)

MobileGo (CURRENCY:MGO) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. MobileGo has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and $70,049.00 worth of MobileGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MobileGo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MobileGo has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00052533 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002984 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00013986 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00052333 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $356.60 or 0.00754328 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.33 or 0.00098002 BTC.

MobileGo Coin Profile

MGO is a coin. Its launch date was February 16th, 2017. MobileGo’s total supply is 99,996,877 coins. MobileGo’s official website is mobilego.io . The official message board for MobileGo is medium.com/@mobilegoofficial . The Reddit community for MobileGo is https://reddit.com/r/MobileGo . MobileGo’s official Twitter account is @MobileGoIco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MobileGo is a token backed by the Gamecredits, a gaming platform. The Gamecredits Team will use the blockchain technology to develop a decentralized mobile gaming store. The mobile gaming store will feature smart contracts and will be powered by the MobileGo, an ERC-20 token that will allow gamers to purchase in-game content and be rewarded for loyalty and participation in the platform. The MGO tokens are now available on the DigiFinEX exchange with the MGO/BTC pair. Reddit Page “

Buying and Selling MobileGo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MobileGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MobileGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MobileGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

