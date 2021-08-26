Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Director Alan S. Henricks Sells 3,337 Shares

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Director Alan S. Henricks sold 3,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $110,454.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Model N stock traded up $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $34.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,078. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.50. Model N, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $48.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $51.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Model N’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Model N presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Model N in the first quarter worth $42,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Model N during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Model N by 49.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Model N during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Model N by 58.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

