Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $18.42 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,494 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,948 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.0% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 427,715 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 146,818 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 54,778 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 193,914 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $26,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $148.36 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.10 and a 52-week high of $151.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.