ModiHost Trading Up 1.7% This Week (AIM)

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. ModiHost has a market capitalization of $169,114.69 and $16,558.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ModiHost has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One ModiHost coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000287 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00052277 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002973 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00013971 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00053184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $357.44 or 0.00755498 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.55 or 0.00098388 BTC.

ModiHost Profile

AIM is a coin. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. The official website for ModiHost is modihost.io . ModiHost’s official message board is medium.com/@ModiHost . ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

ModiHost Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ModiHost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ModiHost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ModiHost using one of the exchanges listed above.

