Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 1,580 Shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 1.03% of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF worth $5,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 72.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,955,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. 25.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BBH stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $217.08. 9,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,264. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.36. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $150.52 and a 12-month high of $222.22.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

