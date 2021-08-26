Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 1,595 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Stryker makes up about 2.0% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $23,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden National Bank bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Stryker by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,667 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $165,067,000 after acquiring an additional 22,971 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 40.0% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 33.3% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.7% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,008 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $272.62. The stock had a trading volume of 15,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,203. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $262.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $102.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $186.82 and a 52-week high of $275.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

SYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.70.

In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.