Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 23,700 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $4,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAM. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $336,474,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 24.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,275,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706,808 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 43.9% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,694,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,544 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 19.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,722,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,821,000. 59.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on BAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

BAM traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.47. 27,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,763,894. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.81. The company has a market cap of $88.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 1.26.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently -433.33%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.