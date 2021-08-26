Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 6,159 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,761 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for about 1.3% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $15,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,698 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 8,989 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.37, for a total transaction of $2,216,584.35. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total transaction of $529,695.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,537 shares in the company, valued at $19,964,910.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,569 shares of company stock worth $13,721,751. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PANW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $463.69.

Shares of NYSE PANW traded up $10.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $457.98. 87,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,778. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.34 and a 12-month high of $449.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $385.31. The stock has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

