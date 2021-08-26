Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Has $28.13 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.4% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $28,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,004,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,957 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 28.1% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,441,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,609 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 55.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,730,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,487,000 after buying an additional 1,685,664 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,175,717,000 after buying an additional 1,379,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 269.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,229,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,109,000 after buying an additional 897,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $173.90. 218,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,211,006. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.61. The stock has a market cap of $457.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

