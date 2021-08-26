Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 1,446 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Equinix comprises 1.2% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $13,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Equinix by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 262,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,849,000 after acquiring an additional 118,280 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,124,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 55,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,789,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $907.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $880.94.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $12.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $820.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,654. The company has a market capitalization of $73.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $818.29. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $845.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. Research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.85, for a total transaction of $827,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,453,561.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total transaction of $1,206,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,957 shares of company stock worth $14,362,282. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

