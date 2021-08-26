Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 633.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,549,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,816,000 after buying an additional 4,792,636 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 32.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,929,000 after buying an additional 4,680,414 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 15.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,013,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,210,000 after buying an additional 1,875,706 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $66,449,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 291.3% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,460,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,126 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ stock traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $61.50. 182,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,154,976. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.09. The firm has a market cap of $85.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.65%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $10,033,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.