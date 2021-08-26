Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in Tesla by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total value of $22,112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,650,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,175 shares of company stock valued at $38,151,862 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $5.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $706.06. 492,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,197,830. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $673.97. The firm has a market cap of $699.01 billion, a PE ratio of 370.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $329.88 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$900.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $585.89.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

