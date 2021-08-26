Monavale 1-Day Volume Tops $176,602.00 (MONA)

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Monavale coin can now be bought for about $615.01 or 0.01303221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monavale has a market capitalization of $5.35 million and approximately $176,602.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Monavale has traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $170.46 or 0.00361217 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006210 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000493 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Monavale Coin Profile

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 9,616 coins and its circulating supply is 8,692 coins. Monavale’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalax . The official website for Monavale is www.digitalax.xyz . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Monavale Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monavale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monavale using one of the exchanges listed above.

