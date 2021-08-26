Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,533,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,089 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Mondelez International worth $95,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 56,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 36,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $61.87 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $86.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.09.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $10,033,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Featured Article: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.