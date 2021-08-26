Monero Classic (XMC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $35,522.00

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 26th. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $7.77 million and $35,522.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000863 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Monero Classic has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.08 or 0.00628902 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Monero Classic

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

