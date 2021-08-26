MongoDB (MDB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd. Analysts expect MongoDB to post earnings of ($1.24) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect MongoDB to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MDB stock opened at $393.75 on Thursday. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $200.50 and a 1 year high of $428.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $364.88. The company has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.41 and a beta of 0.74.

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 3,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.83, for a total transaction of $1,109,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 9,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.70, for a total transaction of $2,922,479.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 53,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,950,378.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 230,376 shares of company stock valued at $79,883,169 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $377.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on MongoDB from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on MongoDB in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.88.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.