MONK (MONK) Price Tops $0.0717 on Top Exchanges

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 26th. One MONK coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0717 or 0.00000153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MONK has a market cap of $929,076.90 and approximately $2,224.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MONK has traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001818 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008069 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000719 BTC.

MONK Profile

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling MONK

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MONK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

