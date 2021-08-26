Montag A & Associates Inc. Acquires 10,128 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1,577.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,128 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $142.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.78. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $100.68 and a 1-year high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

