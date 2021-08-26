Montag A & Associates Inc. Acquires 2,000 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $77.98 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $46.68 and a 52-week high of $82.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.23.

