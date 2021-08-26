Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $1.16 Million Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BWA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,253,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $241,630,000 after purchasing an additional 208,441 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at $942,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,630 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 3.7% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,723 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $43.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.95. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.30 and a 1-year high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $248,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 127,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,066,889.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BWA. Barclays cut their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.36.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

