Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $1.29 Million Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 26.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 40.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 22,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 6,472 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 6,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $1,004,166.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,312,504.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $735,098.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,045,722.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,012 shares of company stock worth $19,162,977. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DRI. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $137.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.96.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $150.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.24. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.99 and a 1-year high of $150.79. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

